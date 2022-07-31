[The Epoch Times, July 30, 2022](The Epoch Times reporters Ning Haizhong and Gu Xiaohua interviewed and reported) Due to the fraud case of Henan village and town banks, the depositor’s rights protection incident broke out. The CCP suppressed it and made advances in batches. The Henan authorities issued the third batch of advance notices to depositors on the 29th. However, some rights defenders said that even in the first two batches, many people did not get the money, the authorities were trying to divide, and the situation of the big households in the back was not optimistic.

According to the announcement issued by the financial supervision department of Henan Province on the 29th, from 9:00 am on August 1, 2022, Yuzhou Xinminsheng Rural Bank, Shangcai Huimin Rural Bank, Zhecheng Huanghuai Rural Bank, and Kaifeng New Oriental Rural Bank will be charged. Business customers start to make advance payments, and the object of advance payment is a single institution and a single person with a combined principal amount of 100,000 to 150,000 yuan, and continues to advance for less than 100,000 yuan.

The problem of inability of depositors to withdraw money in four rural banks in Henan started in mid-April, involving 40 billion yuan in deposits. Lu media reported earlier that this involved the corruption and internal and external collusion of senior executives of Xuchang Rural Commercial Bank. The relevant banks and the major shareholder Henan New Fortune Group colluded internally and externally to illegally absorb public deposits, and the total number of depositors involved was about 413,000.

In order to prevent depositors from protesting, Zhengzhou officials once turned the epidemic prevention health code on depositors’ mobile phones into a risky “red” and restricted travel. On July 10, about 3,000 victim depositors gathered in Zhengzhou to defend their rights, but they were besieged by a larger number of police and plainclothes, and bloody clashes broke out between the police and the people.

Subsequently, officials began to promise to advance depositors’ deposits in batches. Previously, the authorities had made advance payments to customers with a combined deposit of less than 50,000 yuan and 100,000 yuan from a single institution on July 15 and 25, respectively.

Victimized depositors: There are still many people who did not receive the money in the first two batches of advances

A depositor in Inner Mongolia, Ms. Xiaoqing (pseudonym), told The Epoch Times on July 29 that in fact, many people in the first two batches of advances did not receive the money for various reasons.

“There are still some people who are under 50,000 who haven’t gotten it. For example, the phone number is wrong, and the bank card has been replaced. For various reasons, this is not right or wrong, and some people don’t get it.”

She said that those without information flaws should have been given, but the interest was deducted, only the principal. Her husband received the second batch of advance payment of 100,000 yuan. “The whole 100,000 yuan is taken back. The interest after April 18 will be deducted.”

She said that the advance payment is made through a small program, and the premise is to go to the official registration of the location, which may be to check whether it is the person. If the depositor dies, the money cannot be taken out. You must first register all relevant information about yourself, including the phone number, what program you used to deposit the deposit, the name of the product you deposited, the total amount of deposit, including the interest, you must write down the specific two decimal places, which are very detailed things.

“There are still some people who pass but can’t get it. When I paid 100,000 in advance, I felt that I got about 50% of the money based on the head.”

Rights protection is divided by the authorities “the big households behind will be very pitiful”

Xiaoqing said that it is impossible to defend rights now. The authorities squeeze toothpaste one by one. They have already diluted and differentiated the rights defenders. There are fewer and fewer people in the later period, and the big households behind will be very pitiful.

“It has already been analyzed, and they will pay according to the rhythm they have mastered. One is that the time is prolonged, and the confidence is lost. The other is these big customers. They talked, I feel that maybe more than 500,000 yuan, they must not get the 1 million yuan, and they will definitely give a discount. If I give you a 30% discount, I will give you a 20% discount, and you have to accept it unconditionally. “

She said that now the situation of the rights protection group has changed, and some people just quit the group. “If the money is less than 50,000 or 100,000 yuan, they feel that it takes time and energy to spend on it, so they refund it and accept it. If they are satisfied or not, they will accept it. I think most people are not satisfied. “

“The groups I joined are from Baotou and Hu (Rumbel) cities. Some of them have quite a lot of money. One hundred or two million. They should be the kind of cards that are opened at the local bank, not like We retail investors. The information revealed in this group is that they are very desperate, and they are not optimistic at all.”

Xiaoqing mentioned that there is a girl from Hulunbuir in the group, who is in a particularly bad situation now. Henan Public Security has been looking for her and wants to convict her of something. Maybe because her family has a lot of savings, about two million or more, all the family’s money is in it. In fact, she just helped book tickets for some people who didn’t know how to book tickets.

She said that from the whole incident, she has experienced the retrogression of Chinese society. At that time, when they went to defend their rights, even though their own interests were involved, some people saved one million, and because of various considerations, they did not go to defend their rights in the end. “I feel that the last ten years are actually a decade of retrogression in history. Under this kind of control, there is no right to speak the truth.”

The Financial Times earlier reported that the Henan authorities had promised to advance the funds lost by depositors in the bank fraud scandal that Chinese regulators hoped their approach would appease the vast majority of smaller depositors. The regulator said the initial payments would come from recovered criminal funds, but it was unclear how they would repay depositors with larger deposits or who would receive the last check.

Xie Tian, ​​a tenured professor at the Aiken School of Business at the University of South Carolina, told The Epoch Times on July 20 that the first reason for the explosion of village banks is the lack of supervision. Using “advance payment” means that the CCP is trying to appease the depositors first. This wording is very cunning.

