Victims of massacres in Ecuadorian prisons file a lawsuit against the State





advocacy organizations of the human rights and families of the victims of the massacres occurred in prisons in Ecuador presented this Friday lawsuit against the state Ecuadorian so that do not repeat more these episodes and receive justicetruth and reparation for the victims.

The protection action was presented in Guayaquil by the Permanent Committee for the Defense of Human Rights (CDH), the Committee of Relatives for Justice in Prisons and the International Network of Women Relatives of Persons Deprived of Liberty.

Ethe resource seeks for a judge to recognize the violation of the constitutional rights suffered so much by victims as for their relativeshaving been murdered in a space where they are supposedly in custody and protection of the State.

“It is the first time in history that, collectively, family members demand justice before judicial mechanisms for events that occurred inside prisons,” the promoters of the lawsuit said in a statement.

Dand according to the data of these organizations are more than 600 prisoners those who have dead since 2019Most of them were murdered in a series of fourteen massacres, the last of which was last week in the Penitentiary of the Litoral, in Guayaquil, with a balance of twelve deaths and three wounded.

These killings have taken place in a context of confrontation between different criminal gangs rivals vying for internal control from jailswhose facilities record in some cases a overcrowding that can reach 50% and some precarious prison conditions.

“Cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment”

The organizations and collectives they considered that“in the midst of this crisis, the families of the prisoners have received cruel treatmentinhuman and degrading, such as intimate searches, extortion and economic disbursements for the maintenance of the imprisoned, when the State should have done it.

“In addition, psychological torture and, finally, irreversible damage, such as the pain of losing a loved one, which has left hundreds of children and young people orphans, who have not received attention from the State,” they added in the statement. .

The plaintiffs warned that “the Ecuadorian statefrom the different organisms, has allowed That normalize deaths inside the prison, causing the families of the incarcerated people to go through scenarios of permanent torture.”

They seek to break immunity

The executive director of the CDH, Willy Navarrete, pointed out the desire of the families and the organizations to “be break that spirit of impunity with the that these facts have been discussed.”

Navarrete regretted that the state indifference towards families is maintained until today, which considered “a punishment” that extends to them beyond the sentence their relative had received, and to those they accuse of introducing weapons and drugs into prisons when the cases revealed point to security forces.

Likewise, he stressed that, although the lawsuit is signed by 30 families, the objective is that the more than 600 families can benefit.

Indemnities and apologies

The required reparation contemplates the public apology of the Government, the implementation of a truth commission and free and permanent psychological attention to the family nuclei victims of the massacres.

They also ask as actions of repair to operate a inter-institutional technical table and multidisciplinary with binding decisions, that implements reforms to the penitentiary system and defines an economic compensation that must be stipulated by the competent judges for non-material damage and damage to the life project caused.

On behalf of the families of the victims, Ana Morales came to present the lawsuit, who assured that she does it for the memory of the murdered children, “because they are not a statistical number, they will not be part of a file on a desk.”

The lawsuit is supported by more than 30 organizations, institutions, academics, and international rights entities such as Human Rights Watch (HRW) and the Center for Justice and International Law (Cejil), as well as Luis Barrios, a former member of the Commission for Dialogue and Prison Pacification in Ecuador. EFE