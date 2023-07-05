Victims of the armed conflict will have a new service point in Suárez, Cauca – news

One of the municipalities in Cauca where violence has raged for many years is Suárez, a conflict that has left many victims.

Precisely, to attend to those who have suffered the rigor of violence as a consequence of illegal mining and coca cultivation, which have favored the presence of groups outside the Law, the Victims Unit opened a new Service Point to Victims (PAV) in that municipality, located in the northwest of Cauca.

Said entity registers more than 16,000 victims of the armed conflict and more than 14,000 of them are subjects of care.

Through the articulation between the Unit for Victims, the Suárez Mayor’s Office and the commitment of the Victim Participation Board of this municipality, the opening of a new Victim Assistance Point (PAV) was achieved, which will facilitate the population martyred access to clear, truthful and immediate information, in addition to optimizing time and resources in travel from remote areas.

At this service point located in the CAM de Suárez Building (Carrera 3 # 3 – 126, in the Los Almendros neighborhood), there will be the daily presence of a citizen care counselor from the Victims Unit, who will be in person.

At the opening event of the place, Mayor Ronal Villegas Orlas said: “Our victim community should feel privileged to have this point that will save time and resources in carrying out the procedures before the Unit for Victims.”

In addition, he insisted on the importance of communicating voice to voice within the communities the opening of this service point so that the victims do not continue to travel to Santander de Quilichao to carry out the procedures with the entity.

For her part, the territorial director of the Unit for Victims in Cauca, Ángela Carrasco Álzate, pointed out that this government entity continues to decentralize the services it provides to victims, because its main interest is to provide, mainly, timely and humanized attention. to those who suffer the scourge of violence in this territory.

The Unit for Victims “Change to Serve” aims to continue working on actions towards the implementation of a policy that contributes to overcoming lags, provides transformative reparation and allows those who have suffered from the armed conflict to effectively access to your rights.

