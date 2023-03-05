These spaces will take place from March 6 to 9 at the entity’s headquarters, and the minutes that arise will be submitted to the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro.

In order to reactivate and recover the importance of the decisions that arise from the National System of Attention and Comprehensive Reparation for Victims (SNARIV), the unit for victims, which is in charge of articulating the more than 50 units that exist within the system , convened a series of meetings for the coming week in which they will seek to reach concrete commitments, which tend to comply with the public policy on victims.

It is mentioned that these meetings will be vital, because each day agreements will be established, which will be submitted to the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, in a meeting that SNARIV has scheduled for March 24.

The working groups will take place from Monday 6 to Thursday 9 March, and representatives of the victims, ministries, institutions, agencies and other government offices will participate in them.

The six thematic axes of the tables will be: planning, budget and sources of financing; prevention and protection; durable solutions (decent housing, income generation, infrastructure); health and education; and articulation of the public policy for victims and Total Peace.

It is worth mentioning that the Victims Unit will be part of these spaces as the Technical Secretariat of SNARIV; for this reason, each one of the tables will be led by Patricia Tobón, general director of the Unit. The current Government seeks that the Unit renew the SNARIV to strengthen the articulation between the entities of the national and territorial order, since they state that despite the efforts, weaknesses and historical debts with the victims still persist.

According to this, the SNARIV acquires a real, effective and timely commitment so that from the transforming reparation and dignity of the victims it contributes to Total Peace.

For Risaralda

The idea that we have is to reactivate and recover the importance of the National System of Comprehensive Care and Reparation for Victims (SNARIV), for this reason, from next Monday, March 6 of this year, and until Thursday, March 9, Various entities will meet with the central level in Bogotá, including ministries, decentralized institutes, and some entities that have an influence on the entire return process that is being carried out for Chocó and Risaralda. The idea is that these entities can promote the achievements and the commitments they have acquired with the victim community.

The attendance of the Senior Governor of the Risaralda reservation has not yet been confirmed, to socialize and validate the commitments that are made with the victim community, taking into account last Thursday, March 2021, the seventh return made since 2021 and the idea is that ministries, agencies, institutions, government offices participate, but with the relevance that the representatives of the victims have and that they must also have a presence there.

There are many families of the Embera people, who have returned to their ancestral territories in the departments of Risaralda and Chocó at the hands of the Victims Unit, these communities were settled in the city of Bogotá and are heading to their ancestral reservations in Pueblo Rico, Risaralda and Alto Andágueda in Chocó.

The transfer of the communities in question was possible thanks to the agreement with the autonomous government, a process led by the Victims Unit in which entities converge that seek to meet the needs of the communities to achieve a sustainable return over time.

“We are happy with the return of the indigenous communities who were in precarious situations in the capital, it is pleasant to look for a territory that generates freedom and harmony while preserving their traditions,” said the director of the Unit in the Coffee Region, Luis Torres. .

These returns are fulfilled under some commitments: voluntary, security and dignity, guidelines to which the Unit aims with these indigenous communities.

The Unit for Victims will continue to monitor the commitments that were agreed with the indigenous authorities since November 2022, in order to guarantee that the entities comply and the Embera can remain in their territory of origin.

Around 639 families are the ones that have returned to their places of origin

REACTIONS

Luis Eduardo Torres Ramirez

Territorial Director Coffee Region Unit for Victims

“Said day was carried out in complete normality, with the collaboration of the authorities headed by the governor of the indigenous reservation, Julio Alberto with whom we mainly spoke about the sustainability of the return. Food kits, habitat kits, aid for mule transport, all the families were delivered They were lively, orderly, although everything was organized from the return and relocation sub-directorate, there was collaboration from the community to avoid any kind of disorder, the call is to articulate in the best way to guarantee the sustainability of the return”, the director pointed out.