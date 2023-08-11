Victoire Tomégah- Dogbé exchanged with the president of Coris Holding – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

The Prime Minister, Victoire Tomégah-Dogbé, received this Thursday, August 10, 2023, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coris Holding, Mr. Idrissa Nassa.

The exchanges between the two personalities focused on the actions undertaken by the Togolese government to create more stability, inclusion and economic dynamics.

“These are things that we appreciate, as investors and we reassured him of our group’s commitment alongside the government to support the economy,” suggested Mr. Idrissa Nassa on leaving the meeting. .

Indeed, within the framework of their activities, Coris Holding holds in this month of August in Lomé, the boards of directors of the authorities of governance. Thus, all the managers of the subsidiaries of all the countries as well as the administrators are in the Togolese capital.

According to the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Coris Holding, it is therefore important to meet the head of government to give her an update on activities and collect her recommendations for better support for the Togolese economy.

“As you know, our group has been here for eight years. We support the private sector. We also support the State and today we have a subsidiary that is doing well. All this is due to the vision of the Head of State and the actions he deploys every day to create an environment of stability, peace and inclusion in the country to allow the economy of Togo to do well and to be attractive for the investors that we are”, affirmed Mr. Idrissa Nassa.

According to him, Togo is a hub of the economy of the West African sub-region and Coris Holding is very happy to support this dynamic initiated by the Head of State.

Togotopnews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

