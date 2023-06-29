Víctor Armenta leaves the direction of the Magdalena Regional Seine

The director of the Magdalena Regional Seine, Victor Hugo Armentagave a report on his management in the direction of the institution, a position that he will leave next June 30 of the current year.

This occurs after Armenta transmitted his resignation letter to the general managementlast May, which was accepted on Wednesday, June 28.

in dialogue with THE REPORTERVíctor Armenta, mentioned that the decision to leave the Sena regional office in Magdalena is due to the fact that he has a job opportunity in Montería with the Land Renewal Agency.

“It was a call that I earned on merit and suddenly I felt that it was time to step aside in this wonderful institution, in which I gained a lot of experience and gave the best of my ability,” he expressed to THE REPORTERVictor Hugo Armenta.

In the same way, Armenta highlighted that during the eight years that he was in charge of the direction of the Magdalena Regional Seine, his goal was to restore credibility and confidence in the institution in this department.

“To regain trust and credibility you have to pay attention. A strategy focused on meeting the expectations of the productive sector was implemented and if we did not have a service, an alternative would always be provided, which helped us regain confidenceadded Armenta.

In this way, the future ‘former director’ of Sena Magdalena concluded his balance positively, also highlighting that during his tenure the institution was among the 10 best regions in the country.

