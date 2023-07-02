Victoria Amelina, Ukrainian writer, died after Russian bombing

The Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina, 37, one of the victims of the Russian bombing last Tuesday in Kramatorsk, where they were slightly injured former peace commissioner Sergio Jaramillo, writer Héctor Abad Faciolince and journalist Catalina Gómez, He passed away this Sunday after being in critical condition for several days.

Jaramillo confirmed the death of the writer who suffered a head injury from the glass and the beams that flew.

“The PEN Club of Ukraine, which has supported us at all times, has just reported that we lost Victoria, as a result of the injuries caused by the Russian missile. We spent two magical and sad days in the Donbas, with Victoria as our guide. She gave everything for her country. Honor to a Ukrainian patriot. Hold on Ukraine!” Jaramillo reported.

In the last trill published by Amelina, the writer shared a photograph with the Colombian writer where she thanked the support for Ukraine.

“The famous Colombian writer Héctor Abad Faciolince and the Ukrainian librarian Yulia in the liberated town of Kapytolivka, where the Ukrainian writer Volodymyr Vakulenko was kidnapped by the occupiers. It feels like a solidarity hug from Latin America for Ukraine,” Amelina wrote online. social.

Famous Colombian writer Hector Abad Faciolince and Ukrainian librarian Yulia in the liberated village of Kapytolivka, where Ukrainian writer Volodymyr Vakulenko was abducted by the occupiers. It feels like a solidarity hug from America Latina for Ukraine 💛💙#holdUkraine pic.twitter.com/GLITjCdmV5 — Victoria Amelina 🇺🇦 (@vamelina) June 27, 2023

Along with Victoria, twelve other people lost their lives, including three minors, and another 60 more were injured by the bombing of the Ria pizzeria.

It should be remembered that because of this attack, President Gustavo Petro asked the Foreign Ministry to send a protest note to Russia, assuring that this attack violated war protocols for attacking civilians.

