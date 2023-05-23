Victoria Cabello – Viaggi Pazzeschi, the travel show every Tuesday on TV8

Victoria Cabello returns to TV with a program of her own, of which she is also co-author. From 23 May, every Tuesday, in prime timedisembarks on TV8 “Victoria Cabello – Crazy Trips”the original travel-show conceived and produced by Banijay Italia.

In this new and irreverent adventure, alongside Victoria Cabello, she could only be there Paris Vital, his trusty companion in misadventures, with whom he shared the extraordinary victory of last year’s edition of Beijing Express. Together, the two will make us discover a totally out of the ordinary way of traveling.

Helsinki, Paris, Berlin, Madrid, Marrakech e Liverpool: these le six destinations of “Victoria Cabello – Crazy Travels”. In each stage, 3 Italians who have long since moved to the city featured in the episode – renamed “local” – will offer Victoria and an unsuspecting Paris unusual experiences, far from conventional tourist tours. Our heroes will literally be at the mercy of the local, which individually will offer experiences at times surreal, real “madtatas” that will kick off gags and travel dynamics with a highly ironic potential.

To the motto of “everything is worth”, i local will lead Victoria and Paride to experience experiences that they would never have thought of trying in their lives, giving the viewer the opportunity to get to know a new side of the city, and receive real travel advice for activities that are out of the ordinary but within everyone’s reach, to really crazy tour guide. At the end of each episode Victoria and Paris will elect the local winner, chosen according to their unquestionable judgement.

To further enrich “Victoria Cabello – Crazy Travels” some travel curiosities, personally selected by Victoria, which will add, if possible, even more pepper to the program.