A tragedy happened in the family of Alla Pugacheva, who is currently preparing to leave Israel together with her husband Maksym Galkin. The former daughter-in-law of the singer, 48-year-old Victoria Fadeeva, died. The woman passed away last fall, but journalists learned about it only now.

“Vika died in her sleep. The heart stopped.” – Russian mass media quote the words of the source.

According to the media, Fadeeva was the wife of the Primadonna’s nephew, Vlad Pugachev. After the divorce, Victoria left Moscow and lived quietly with a civilian husband. After her death, the woman left two sons. The youngest, who was born in marriage with the singer’s nephew, was taken under the care of the star’s grandmother in his early years. Alla Borysivna worried about the fate of the child, because his parents suffered from drug addiction.

Vlad Pugachev with his wife Victoria and son

Prohibited substances brought Victoria and Vlad to a critical state: a few years ago, Fadeeva even fell into a coma, and Pugachev lost his legs. Fortunately, the couple was able to find the strength to heal from harmful passions. And soon they began to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Now the youngest son of the former spouse is in the family of the Primadonna driver: Ihor Polshikov officially adopted the child and surrounds it with parental love. However, Alla Borisivna, who has a good heart, continues to support the heir, despite the fact that he has a new family. Rumor has it that the performer gave him real estate in Moscow.

We will remind you that Maksym Galkin recently showed his wife’s favorite photo, and Kristina Orbakaite recorded a congratulatory song for her mother on her birthday.

