Victories for Gurten and the Young Vikings

Victories for Gurten and the Young Vikings

Union Gurten celebrated a 5-0 win against Allerheiligen, their second success in three games. Dominic Bauer, Tobias Schott, Lukas Schlosser, Devad Selman (2) scored the goals.

With a 5:1 win under their belt, the Junge Vikings kickers from Bad Gleichenberg returned to the Innviertel. The coach of the second team of SV Ried, Hubert Zauner, was able to use Matthias Gragger and Diego Madritsch from the squad of the professional team. Roman Steinmann, Julian Baumgartner, Ben Wörndl, Mateo Zetic and Erion Aljiji scored the goals.

Union Gurten welcome Deutschlandsberg to the Park21 Arena next Friday, August 18th. Kick-off is at 7 p.m. The Junge Vikings will play against Sankt Anna on Saturday, August 19, in the Innviertel Arena (5 p.m.).

