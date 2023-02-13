Julian Andres Santa

In the corresponding duel for the second date of the Women’s League, the Deportivo Pereira players added their first three points after defeating Boyacá Chicó as visitors by a score of 1-2 with scores from Laura Angélica Orozco and Vanessa Castillo. The redjiamarillas overcame a tough rival who began by winning with a penalty, however, they managed to come back from the series and thus achieve their first victory, thus reaching four points and partially placing themselves in fourth position.

Those directed by Carlos Ariel Osorio formed with Michel Lugo; Ana María Guzmán, Melissa Guarín, Laura Orozco and Camila Correa; Angélica Ordoñez, Katherine Valbuena, Ana Milé González; Valeria Villegas, Greicy Landazuri and Vanessa Franco. On the next day, Deportivo Pereira Femenino will receive Deportes Tolima at Hernán Ramírez Villegas at a time to be defined.