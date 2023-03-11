Home News Vida Medical Unit carried out awareness campaign
On March 9, 2023, the Vida medical unit carried out the awareness campaign on chronic kidney disease, for kidney day.

For kidney day, the Medical Unit carried out awareness campaigns in the city of Riobamba.

For Kidney Day, the awareness campaign was carried out at the Vida Medical Unit, where patients were explained about chronic kidney disease and the disease itself. The campaign was carried out on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the facilities of the medical unit.

“We know that kidney disease does not give symptoms, if not until it is already advanced, that is why the idea of ​​this campaign was to prevent people from having tests and prevention in the sense of patients who have diabetes and hypertension” emphasized Ana Alvarado , unit nephrologist.

The campaign was aimed at patients and their families, in addition, the information was shared through the different social networks for all citizens. This act has been carried out annually, for Kidney Day, however, people who wish to information can approach the unit that is located in the streets, av. Monsignor Leónidas Proaño y Araucanos.

