On March 9, 2023, the Vida medical unit carried out the awareness campaign on chronic kidney disease, for kidney day.

“We know that kidney disease does not give symptoms, if not until it is already advanced, that is why the idea of ​​this campaign was to prevent people from having tests and prevention in the sense of patients who have diabetes and hypertension” emphasized Ana Alvarado , unit nephrologist.

The campaign was aimed at patients and their families, in addition, the information was shared through the different social networks for all citizens. This act has been carried out annually, for Kidney Day, however, people who wish to information can approach the unit that is located in the streets, av. Monsignor Leónidas Proaño y Araucanos.