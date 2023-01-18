Video丨Xi Jinping greets the staff of the Tarim Oilfield: hard work and silent dedication are indispensable

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-18 21:43

CCTV News Client News As the traditional festival of the Chinese nation, the Spring Festival, is approaching, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, visited and expressed condolences to the grassroots cadres and the masses through a video connection, and extended good wishes for the New Year to the people of all ethnic groups across the country. People of all ethnic groups are in good health, family happiness, career progress, and auspicious Year of the Rabbit! I wish the great motherland prosperity, prosperity and peace for the people!

Located in the Taklimakan Desert in Xinjiang, the PetroChina Tarim Oilfield is the third largest oil and gas field on land in my country and the main source of gas for my country’s “West-to-East Gas Pipeline”, providing guarantee for the livelihood of citizens in 15 provinces and regions in southern Xinjiang and along the downstream. Xi Jinping connected the Tarim Oilfield Company’s Lunnan Oil and Gas Storage and Transportation Center to the Kela gas gathering area, the first station of the West-to-East Gas Pipeline. Can everyone take turns during the holidays? Are you all ready for the New Year’s Eve? Xi Jinping asked carefully, and the on-site staff answered them one by one. The General Secretary urged them to stand on guard and provide good energy to ensure that the people have a happy and peaceful Spring Festival.