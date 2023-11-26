Video: 18-year-old man killed and two injured in Red Sands

Tragedy Strikes Red Sands: 18-Year-Old Killed in Shooting

A shooting incident in Red Sands on Friday night left one young man dead and two others injured, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO).

The incident occurred around 9 p.m. at 1600 Montana Ave. in far east El Paso, where officers responded to reports of shots fired. The victim, identified as 18-year-old Mauricio Ellas, was rushed to a local hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries at approximately 10:45 p.m.

In addition to Ellas, two other 18-year-olds were also shot and taken to local medical facilities with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of now, the EPCSO has not disclosed any information about potential suspects or arrests made in connection with the shooting, nor have they revealed any details about the events leading up to the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408.

The untimely death of Ellas and the injuries sustained by the other victims serve as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address gun violence in our community. The Red Sands community is left reeling in the wake of this senseless act, and residents are hoping for swift justice and an end to the violence that has devastated their neighborhood.

Share this: Facebook

X

