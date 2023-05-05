Video: A man asked his girlfriend to marry him in the middle of an Avianca flight

After that, it started ringing marry me by Nicky Jam and Silvestre Dangondone of the most popular songs to accompany these moments in Colombia and several Latin American countries:

It may interest you: The most unforgettable ‘hand requests’ of the Colombian show business

“Love, love does not end, love is transformed and remains in the soul, for love, for love it is forgiven, if it is for that person, there are no worthless mistakes. With you I am stronger because by your side I learned to get up, you can see in my eyes that I will never leave you. With your hand on your chest, my love, today my heart wants to sing to you, with one and a thousand songs, I have something to ask you, Marry me, after so much time, if we are together it is destiny, Marry me, if the sun and the storm They will also be part of the way, I want to be with you for God’s sake, I ask you, marry me.

The pilot Mónica Uribe Lemarie after what happened: “Today on my flight, AVA9374 BOG-ADZ, we witnessed how Grisela said yes to Daniel. A beautiful love story, together forever, and ready to formalize their commitment. Everything, closer to the clouds and in the company of Avianca”.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…