The unusual pursuit of a traffic agent to a violator of the rules apparently in Cartago, who jumps into a river to evade a fine, which was recorded on video and published on social networks, has generated various reactions from Internet users.

Although it is unknown if the video is authentic, the persecution has gone viral on the internet.

According to those who have observed the video, a man appears in it tried to run away from an agent to avoid being ticketed, who jumped from a bridge into the river and swam against the current.

In the video it can be seen that the transit agent is chasing him and even also jumps into the river in his pursuit.

Likewise, the images show how the citizen leaves the river, but is immediately arrested by two policemen who were waiting for him on the shore and handcuffed him.

Doubts

Then there is the restlessness if it was staged or if it was a real chase.

Precisely the controversy in the networks has circulated around if it was reality or if it is a false fact.

For other people who have seen the video, who consider that it is real, they consider that both the fugitive and the traffic guard took an extreme measure. when they both jumped into the river.

There are those who claim that the video is strange and that it could be fake news from an influencer interested in obtaining reproductions.

It is worth adding that so far its veracity could not be verified.
In the following link we publish the video:

