Video: Anuel AA threw Karol G in full concert

Anuel AA spoke about Karol G and Feid in an interview

Also, in an interview with Anuel AA with Alofokershow, he stressed that, although it is a subject that refers to ex-partners, this is not a sad subject, making it clear that it is ideal to enjoy, bringing up Karol G and Feid :

“That’s why I made the song for Karol, because I thought of her, she has a boyfriend and that’s why she says I miss you. This song is ideal for fucking around, to dance around the disco, herself so she can fuck Feid and dance him around”.

It is worth mentioning that Anuel AA and the woman with whom he replaced Karol G, Yailin the most viral, also left recently and now the Puerto Rican considers himself a free soul, not having a partner.