Video: Are you going to El Paso? The bridges are saturated

Massive Traffic Jams at International Bridges into El Paso

This morning, international bridges into El Paso, Texas are experiencing massive congestion as vehicles line up to cross the border. The General Road Safety Coordination (CGSV) has reported that the lines at the Zaragoza, Libre, and Paso del Norte bridges are enormous, leading to incidents between drivers waiting in line and those attempting to cut in irregularly.

The congestion is especially pronounced at the Libre Bridge, where lines along De las Américas Avenue stretch all the way to Abraham Lincoln, passing by State Government offices and continuing to the Pronaf Zone, almost reaching López Mateos. Similarly, along Rafael Pérez Serna Avenue, the line reaches Juan Pablo II Boulevard and extends behind Hermanos Escobar Avenue, with no signs of abating.

At the Santa Fe Bridge, the line along Juárez Avenue extends all the way to the 16 de Septiembre Avenue tunnel and then further to Cinco de Mayo Street. Road Safety agents are present at the Zaragoza area, attempting to establish order and prevent potential issues among drivers, as the line of cars along Waterfill Avenue approaches Manuel Gómez Morín Avenue.

Even the Santa Teresa crossing is facing significant congestion this morning, with a long line of vehicles waiting to cross.

The cause of the traffic congestion has not been specified, but it is clear that the volume of vehicles attempting to cross into El Paso is causing significant disruption. Commuters and travelers are advised to consider alternative routes or delay their travel plans to avoid being caught in the gridlock.