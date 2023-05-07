Home » VIDEO | Authorities Investigate Shooting at Mall in Allen, Texas
News

by admin
The Allen, Texas, police department is investigating a shooting that occurred at a shopping center on Saturday afternoon, local authorities detailed on their Twitter account. “The police are at Allen Premium Outlets. An active investigation is underway. avoid area […]

The post VIEO | Authorities investigate shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas appeared first on Diario Digital Cronio from El Salvador.

