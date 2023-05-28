Home » Video: Cinematographic persecution in Bogotá after theft
On the morning of this Sunday, May 28, there was a moment of tension in the country’s capital after a burst of shots was heard in the vicinity of the Nemesio Camacho ‘El Campín’ stadium. The shooting was generated due to the police pursuit that sought to find suspected criminals after a theft.

Some witnesses present at the event that occurred in the Galerías neighborhood, a gray car with tinted windows, led the chase, as several uniformed officers from the Bogotá National Police were after it after committing a robbery, which is presumed to be from the the same vehicle they were in.

A citizen concerned about the situation, recorded the cinematographic situation, in which he sees himself as one of the occupants of the vehicle, seeing the Police so close, stops the car and gets out of it to flee through the streets of the place. .

