Video conference and statutory judge – Senate must be visible

In a tax court case in Munster, the court allowed those involved in the case (a tax office and a non-profit association) to join the proceedings via camera. During this video conference in the boardroom, there was only one camera, which initially showed the entire Senate. After that, depending on the speaker, it was directed at only one of several judges. In total, the presiding judge took up 60 out of 90 minutes of speaking time. Meanwhile, the other judges were not visible to those connected.

The association, whose lawsuit was only partially upheld, lodged a complaint against non-admission to the Federal Fiscal Court and complained, among other things, about the dismissal of the statutory judge – with success.

Absolute grounds for revision given

The BFH saw the absolute reason for revision according to § 119 Para. 1 No. 1 FGO given because the court was incorrectly staffed. The court is only properly staffed if all parties involved are able to follow the hearing at all times. Because only in this case is it possible for them to form a conviction from the overall result of the negotiation according to § 96 Para. 1 sentence 1 FGO and to make an independent decision. According to the Munich judges, if the camera only captures one person on the bench, those involved cannot tell whether all the judges are present and following the hearing.

The permanent visibility of the entire jury is necessary because the legislature – according to the V. Senate – with § 91a Para. 1 sentence 2 FGO created the possibility of simplifying the hearing by digitally connecting one or more parties to the proceedings, but did not want to accept a loss of quality in terms of the rule of law.

The BFH considers it inadmissible to limit the sole image section to individual judges. He sees himself confirmed by the draft law on “Promoting the use of video conferencing technology in civil jurisdiction and specialist jurisdictions” of May 25, 2023 (BR-Drs. 228/2349: “Each party to the proceedings and the court must have the opportunity to perceive all other parties to the proceedings and the members of the court both visually and acoustically at all times during the hearing.”).

It is possible to install several cameras to ensure that the speaker and the entire jury are visible at the same time.

Complaint is not precluded

According to the BFH, the association’s objection to the incorrect composition of the court is not based on § 155 FGO in connection with § 295 ZPO was lost, although the association only complained about this deficiency in the non-admission complaint procedure. Because after § 295 Paragraph 2 ZPO, the complaint is not precluded if the disputed provisions – such as those on the composition of the court – are not at the disposal of the parties. The Senate reversed the decision according to § 116 Para. 5 FGO and referred the matter back to the Münster Finance Court.

on BFH, decision of 06/30/2023 – V B 13/22

Editorial office beck-aktuell, July 21, 2023.

Related Links

From the beck-online database

van Hattem, Bafteh, Current legislative projects for the further digitization of German jurisdiction, MMR 2023, 100

Roller, being there without being there? – Criteria for allowing a court hearing to be held as a video conference, NZS 2022, 481

BSG, loss of complaint when using video conferencing technology in oral proceedings, NJW 2022, 1639

BFH, division of responsibilities in the case of double court presidency, NJW 2019, 1326 (on the lack of cast)

BFH, court composition; possibility of perception; Temporary absence, BeckRS 2011, 96769

From the Internet



The federal government’s draft law to promote video conferencing technology (BR-Drs. 228/23) can be found on the website of the Bundestag.