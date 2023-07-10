Home » Video| Dangerous recklessness on the Troncal del Caribe in Santa Marta
Of the motorcycles They were surprised this Sunday when they were pushing a truck through the fast lane of the busy and risky Troncal del Caribe in Santa Marta.

The case was registered at the height of the La Paz neighborhood in front of the Zazué shopping center. Apparently the driver of the car was stranded and requested the help of two motorcyclists, who with their feet pushed from the rear corners.

Hills daring from maneuver it is that they were also going in the left lane and any bad movement exposed the lives of the drivers, above all, because it is the road through which other vehicles travel quickly.

It might interest you: Recklessness leaves one dead and one injured in Santa Marta

