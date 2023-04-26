Home » Video – DevSecOps on Azure
News

Video – DevSecOps on Azure

by admin
Video – DevSecOps on Azure
AzureCodingDevOpsSecurity

Thursday February 23, 2023

Security is an issue that affects everyone – including developers, especially when it comes to working with sensitive data and information. But where is the best place to start to ensure all resources are protected? In the latest installment of the DevOps Lab, learn how to leverage DevSecOps and all the resources available to build security into CI/CD deployments on Azure.

DevSecOps is a methodology that incorporates security into every step of the development process to identify and fix potential vulnerabilities early on.

Additional DevSecOps resources

See also  Patrick Zaki, Italian citizenship approved by the Chamber

You may also like

George Soros’ war in Ukraine

Sudanese Army: Our forces are at their best,...

Political coalition of the Congress of the Republic...

[전문] Adoption of Joint Declaration on the 70th...

Brazilian Justice Suspends Telegram Social Network

Leftshift One: Steirer develop ChatGPT for companies

Kidnapping and detention implicate a young man in...

Rancher Heriberto Urbina has not been released, for...

Implementing the Global Civilization Initiative and Promoting Exchanges...

Victims talk about sexualized violence in GDR sports...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy