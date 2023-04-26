Video – DevSecOps on Azure

Azure

Thursday February 23, 2023

Security is an issue that affects everyone – including developers, especially when it comes to working with sensitive data and information. But where is the best place to start to ensure all resources are protected? In the latest installment of the DevOps Lab, learn how to leverage DevSecOps and all the resources available to build security into CI/CD deployments on Azure.

DevSecOps is a methodology that incorporates security into every step of the development process to identify and fix potential vulnerabilities early on.

