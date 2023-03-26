“Check it well so that it doesn’t have any more weapons,” one of the companions tells him to prevent him from surprising them from the ground. From his pockets they took several rifle magazines and a communication radio.

“Here we are treating him well, we are respecting his life, we are guaranteeing your human rights, calm down my old man. You are not alone”, one of the soldiers tells him while they give the combatant first aid.

“The Colombian Army is an example of respect for Human Rights (DDHH). Respect for the fallen enemy is a premise of every Soldier. The enemies of Colombia will never tell this story. Liberty and Order”, cites the account of Jairo González, who is presumed to be a military man in service.

Besides: The message of the Ombudsman to the Clan del Golfo after the end of the ceasefire

However, this story does not end well for this man, who He was recognized hours later as Alias ​​Piraña, the alleged leader of the Clan del Golfo. Unfortunately, it did not survive despite the efforts of the Army troops. Before dying, the man identified himself as Manuel Federico Padilla Martínez.

“We will always defend life. During the military action, first aid was given to the presumed squad leader of the GAO Clan del Golfo, alias Piraña, and, despite the efforts of our soldiers, he died in the rural area of ​​Amalfi, Antioquia.”cites a statement from the Seventh Division.