Video: Fighter plane crashed during an exhibition in Spain

Upon falling, the aircraft caught fire, the fire was controlled by the facility’s firefighters and the fighter was completely disintegrated.

Despite the spectacular nature of the accident, it did not cause any harm to the civilian population.

The Civil Guard remains in the perimeter fence of the place to order traffic and control the situation, according to sources from this security body.

Colombian forced into prostitution was rescued in Spain

The Spanish Police released a Colombian woman, a victim of sexual exploitation, who had thrown a piece of paper through the window of the apartment where she was being held asking for help, and arrested four people for their alleged involvement.

“Help, I am a Colombian woman and they have deprived me of liberty on the fifth floor,” said the note found last Sunday by the doorman of the property where the victim was being held, located in the Malaga town of Benalmádena (south), for which called the Police, sources close to the investigation reported to EFE on Thursday.

A patrol of agents went to the place, and after meeting with the doorman, they went to the apartment where the woman was supposedly being held. There a man opened the door for them and they saw a woman crying and asking for her help because she said she was being held, so the agents arrested the person who was with her.