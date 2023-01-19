After several days of being hit by heavy rains, today a fire surprised the inhabitants of the Santa Margarita neighborhood in the Vallejuelos sector, located in the 7 Robledo commune, west of Medellín. At least twenty homes were consumed by fire, before relief agencies could do anything for them.

The event was presented around 1:30 in the afternoon. Many of these houses were built of wood and this facilitated the spread of the fire that managed to spread for several blocks around.

With thirty firefighter units, DAGRD and the Official Medellin Fire Department are attending to the large-scale fire in the Santa Margarita sector, to the west of the city. On the site are six machines and a tanker truck.

About 3:30 in the afternoon, relief agencies managed to control the flames. The event occurred very close to the Metro Cable line, without any station or cabin of the mass transportation system being affected by the conflagration.

So far, it is unknown what could have caused the fire in the invasion neighborhood.