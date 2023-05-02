Video guide and simpler enrollments in the kindergartens in Cagliari – Sardinia

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – CAGLIARI, MAY 02 – Faster path for enrolling in kindergartens in Cagliari: a new software arrives for the 677 children who attend the 31 structures in the capital, an innovative service from the Municipality that integrates with the already existing platform which manages the school canteens.



“Technology – said the councilor Marina Adamo to public education – allows us to bring families closer to the service: registration will be easier, now video-guided. But it will also be easier for the administration to manage the ranking and the presence of requirements”.



For Alessandro Guarracino, councilor for technological services, the novelty “is part of a process that aims at the digitization of services also to have more precise control over the procedures”. Guarracino also explained that the citizens of Cagliari are demonstrating that they are ready for this digital transition. “Ready – he said – in any case to guarantee” physical “help for those who have difficulties”.



Raffaele Onnis, president of the Commission for Technological Innovation anticipated that tomorrow a portal for tourism will also be presented: “A piece – he said – which adds to an already excellent service”. (HANDLE).

