Since his speeches as a senator of the republic, the current president Gustavo Petro has stood out as a skillful orator who even tends to improvise during his statements and still stands out for the facility he has to unite concepts and connect with his audience. However, after his arrival at the Casa de Nariño, he has also made several lapses and errors. More recently, for example recorded one for inclusive language use account.

The president’s statements were made in the framework of his speech during the launch of CampeSENA, an initiative of the National Government that seeks to promote the training of farm workers in Colombia and thus boost agricultural production.

The slip was generated when President Petro made reference to the agrarian reform in Colombia and what this would mean for the rights of peasants.