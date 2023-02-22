Home News Video: Gustavo Petro stars in lapses for inclusive language
News

Video: Gustavo Petro stars in lapses for inclusive language

by admin
Video: Gustavo Petro stars in lapses for inclusive language

Video: Gustavo Petro stars in lapses for inclusive language

During the launch of the CampeSENA initiative, President Gustavo Petro had a small mistake in his speech, we will tell you what happened.
Gustavo Petro has a lapse with the inclusive language rights and rights

Since his speeches as a senator of the republic, the current president Gustavo Petro has stood out as a skillful orator who even tends to improvise during his statements and still stands out for the facility he has to unite concepts and connect with his audience. However, after his arrival at the Casa de Nariño, he has also made several lapses and errors. More recently, for example recorded one for inclusive language use account.

The president’s statements were made in the framework of his speech during the launch of CampeSENA, an initiative of the National Government that seeks to promote the training of farm workers in Colombia and thus boost agricultural production.

It may interest you: Petro denies lack of guarantees in taxi driver stoppage and sends them a message

The slip was generated when President Petro made reference to the agrarian reform in Colombia and what this would mean for the rights of peasants.

“If Fedegan keeps his word and we have the resources in the budget to buy the land now, and that this entire government dedicates the following years to this, we can carry out an agrarian reform and we can put the peasantry, not only in the Constitution, as a subject of rights and rights…”, the president pronounced before correcting and referring to the political orientation.

See also  Reflection on the tragedy of Mottarone

The moment generated laughter among those attending the event as well as the president who was quick to resume the thread of the speech to highlight that currently, in the 21st century, more than a hoe, it is necessary to support the Colombian peasant with connectivity and clean energy.

CampeSENA and the training of Colombian peasants

During the launch of CampeSENA, a training strategy for peasant farmers in Colombia with the support of the National Training Service (SENA), President Gustavo Petro announced that farm workers they will no longer have to certify having completed primary school and high school to access the programs of the renowned Colombian entity.

It may interest you: Gustavo Petro insists on the importance of agrarian reform to achieve peace

“Several requirements for high school and primary degrees are suspended to study technicians at the Seine. The peasantry will be educated in clean energy and connectivity communities. The decision to carry out an agrarian reform is irreversible”, stated the president in the company of the Director of the National Learning Service Jorge Eduardo Londoño.

You may also like

Vitamin D, new criteria for prescription

Huila tied with Orsomarso without goals and was...

Importance of energy transformation for the environment

FSE: Corrigendum to the INI Interoperability Specifications vers....

Ukraine will get long-range guided missiles from the...

With a precautionary measure JEP ordered not to...

russian hackers italy – Tiscali News

This is how the new song by Natalia...

Heroin hidden in keychain, arrested walking downtown [notiziediprato.it]

Internet scams in Colombia 2023: three common modalities

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy