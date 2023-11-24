Home » Video: Ignores parade barricade and resists arrest
News

The El Paso Police Department made an arrest on Thursday in downtown El Paso after a driver ignored parade barricades and caused a confrontation with officers.

Bystander video captured the incident, showing a woman getting out of the driver’s seat of a gray/silver pickup truck and engaging in a confrontation with a police officer on a patrol bike at the corner of Maple Street and Yandell Drive.

The video shows that multiple officers had to intervene to restrain the woman, who was later arrested and charged with ignoring parade barricades, resisting arrest, and assaulting a police officer.

The incident serves as a reminder to the public to obey traffic and event regulations for the safety of all individuals involved. The El Paso Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident and ensure the safety and security of the community.

