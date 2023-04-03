Outrage has caused among the inhabitants of the municipality of Guatapé, a video for adults published on social networks. It would be a porn material that has been recorded in several emblematic places of this municipality, among them, the Piedra del Peñol.

The videos that circulate on the web show couples having sex in places like the central park, the stone of the peñol, the Guatapé dam and even the Botanical Garden in Medellín.

In a recent interview with Blu Radio, the mayor of Guatapé, Mauricio Hernández, referred to this: “There are people who did not know that they were participating in the film (…) This hurts the municipality (…) We are doing the paperwork for a civil lawsuit against the filmmakers (…) we are not interested in that guy from free press. We are not interested in being associated with sex tourism. We want to take care of our image”.

The president also expressed that it is very difficult to control this type of recordings from the administration he leads. The foregoing, arguing the influx of more than 30,000 visitors in a weekend to the places seen in the video.

Why is the municipality of Guatapé so visited?

Guatapé is recognized for its reservoir and colorful houses that adorn its streets. You can climb the Piedra del Peñol, a huge granite rock that offers impressive panoramic views of the surrounding landscape. It is also possible to take boat rides on the reservoir, enjoy local food in the town’s restaurants and cafes, or simply stroll through the streets and admire the quaint houses and shops.

Additionally, Guatapé is a popular destination for those who enjoy outdoor activities, including hiking, biking, kayaking, and other water activities. In summary, Guatapé is a tourist destination that offers natural beauty, culture and adventure.