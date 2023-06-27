Home » VIDEO In the wilaya of Oujda: The Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs installs the scholar, Dr. Mustafa Benhamza, as the regional head of the scientific councils
VIDEO In the wilaya of Oujda: The Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs installs the scholar, Dr. Mustafa Benhamza, as the regional head of the scientific councils

VIDEO In the wilaya of Oujda: The Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs installs the scholar, Dr. Mustafa Benhamza, as the regional head of the scientific councils

At the headquarters of the Eastern Province and based on the trust placed in it by His Majesty

…The inauguration ceremony of His Eminence Dr. Mustafa bin Hamzah as President of the Regional Scientific Council of the East, Dr. Muhammad Al-Musleh as Chairman of the Local Scientific Council of Oujda, Dr. Abdel Aziz Al-Hafyani as Chairman of the Local Scientific Council of Guersif and Dr. Saeed Benhamou as Chairman of the Local Scientific Council of Taourirt took place in the presence of the Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Dr. Ahmed Good luck, Mr. Secretary-General of the Supreme Scientific Council, Dr. Muhammad Yasef, and the general clerk, Dr. Saeed Shabar

The ceremony was also attended by heads and members of the rest of the region’s councils: Oujda, Berkane, Jerada, Taourirt, Nador, Driouch, Jerada and Figuig.

