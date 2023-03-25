Home News Video: Indigenous people of Alto Baudó resisted the incursion of the Clan del Golfo
Video: Indigenous people of Alto Baudó resisted the incursion of the Clan del Golfo

Video: Indigenous people of Alto Baudó resisted the incursion of the Clan del Golfo

An armed raid by the Clan del Golfo in Alto Baudó, left two indigenous people injured after the Indigenous Guard clashed with fighters from the outlaw armed group. Apparently, the insurgents were trying to gather the leaders of the reservation when the fight broke out in which several shots were heard.

the event occurred around 4:00 in the afternoon in the Puesto Indio Jurubirá Chorí indigenous reserve, located on the banks of the Cuguchoque River, an area that belongs to the Embera Katio indigenous community. With their cell phones, some members of the indigenous community recorded what happened. The shots, made by members of the Clan del Golfo.

Through an official communication from the Association of Embera Katío Alto Baudó Indigenous Councils (Aciekab), they stated that they were opposed to the armed group meeting carrying their weapons, with the leaders of the reservation: “In our regulations it indicates that it is prohibited for armed groups to enter our community with weapons And we, as indigenous guards, enforce the regulations before any armed group that shows up,” the mass quoted.

Video: Indigenous people from Chocó confronted the Clan del Golfo in Alto Baudó

