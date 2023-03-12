In Zaragoza, a municipality of Bajo Cauca, a new event paralyzed the streets of the area. Dozens of citizens came out to observe how some people had found gold in the middle of some works that the Aqueduct was carrying out.

A video went viral on social networks in which you can see how the inhabitants of the municipality reached the point where the excavations were being carried out to check if the rumor about the gold was true or not.

At first, only a few men can be seen searching through the earth and mud for a bit of this metal. gradually more and more people get closer, until the street is completely full.

SomeThe users arrived with shovels and even with vessels to be able to identify separating the earth, the water and the stones gold particles.

Although the fact was taken by some Internet users in a positive way, others launched criticism in the comments, since This happened at the same time that the participants in the Mining Strike clashed with the public forces.

“That was the same scenario when they built the peace trunk line, people undermining the road and causing its erosion to look for gold in those lands. And then suffering because they can’t mobilize”, “mining is very beautiful as long as it is done in an artisanal way, that helps the locals and the gold doesn’t go to the big multinationals that leave people with nothing and destroy with their you dredge the environment”, were some of the words of the users.