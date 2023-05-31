Video interview with Beatrix von Storch: Energy transition serves billionaires

When certain parties have behind them the financial industry like BlackRock dealing with trillions, it’s hard for democracy to elevate the will of the people over the will of lobbyists and investors.

Beatrix von Storch points out how openly the attitude is anchored in the green political milieu that one drives a certain policy, namely the policy of the energy turnaround, and at the same time invests in it profitably, and does not recognize any conflict of interest in it. But the taxpayers and citizens who have to renovate their house and change their heating, who have to shell out more for electricity and gas, pay for the profits of these people.

The problem is that of course these politicians have no interest in nuclear energy or coal energy because they have already invested in other energies or represent people who have invested in them. The fact that the interests of the general public are being neglected as a result does not seem to bother the Greens politicians and climate lobbyists. Basically, the interests of billionaires are being promoted.