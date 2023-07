Artificial IntelligenceAzureCloud Native

Thursday 29 June 2023

Microsoft presents exciting insights into the world of artificial intelligence: In a current issue of “Open at Microsoft”, Frank Boucher, Sam Schillace and John Maeda present the basic building blocks for modern AI applications. You will learn, among other things, why Microsoft Semantic Kernel (SK) has developed, what you can do with it and why it requires a new kind of developer mentality.

Additional Semantic Kernel resources

Share this: Twitter

Facebook