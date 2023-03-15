Home News Video: landslide on Vía La Plata
Video: landslide on Vía La Plata

Video: landslide on Vía La Plata

Two people who were traveling through the area were dragged by the earth and stones that fell from a mountain.

A landslide on the La Plata – Inzá highway, El Dinde sector, left two people injured. According to witnesses, the injured were immediately taken to the San Antonio de Padua hospital in La Plata, Huila.

In the video recorded by a woman, it is observed when the landslide begins to generate while some people decided to wait and did not get to safety.

It was at that moment that a large rock came off, which dragged the material that finally threw these two people into an abyss.

Authorities call on drivers and pedestrians passing through the area to maintain caution and abide by the instructions of the authorities, to avoid possible accidents on this road section.

