news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, MARCH 03 – The video-mapping show kicks off tonight in Ferrara, which will animate the area of ​​the crossroads of Angels throughout the weekend. On the facades of Palazzo dei Diamanti – with their more than 8,000 ashlar blocks – an artistic explosion of light materialized which transformed the walls into gigantic screens on which the paintings of the Renaissance masters exhibited inside the building came to life. for the great exhibition ‘Renaissance in Ferrara. Ercole de’ Roberti and Lorenzo Costa’.



The initiative, realized thanks to a partnership between the Municipality, institutions and private individuals, explains the mayor of Ferrara, Alan Fabbri, “enhances the great exhibition and the most beautiful Renaissance palace in Northern Italy and once again demonstrates the great strength of the work of team and synergistic between public and private”.



Signature of the video-artistic realization are the ‘visual artists’ Andrea Bernabini and Sara Caliumi, with the music designer Davide Lavia. (HANDLE).

