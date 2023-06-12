Video: Millionaires fans brutally beat a Santa Fe follower

Despite many bystanders yelling at them to stop, the attacks continued with the beatings. Even a policewoman in uniform tried to get in the way of the kicks and fists without first getting them to stop the attacks.

The ‘sablazo’ of Carlos Antonio Vélez to a player of Millionaires

The goalkeeper of Millonarios, Álvaro Montero has become, with the passing of the matches, a fundamental piece of the scheme of the technical director, Alberto Gamero. The level of the goalkeeper has meant being called up to the Colombian National Team for the next FIFA dates in which they will face two teams in a friendly. However, the number one has displeased the journalist Carlos Antonio Vélez with his attitude.

“Is the goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team funny? A minute of seriousness doesn’t cost anything, even more so in front of the photographers and the public (horrible, although many find it “nice and unimportant”),” the sports journalist tweeted.

The goalkeeper of the Colombian National Team has recently been criticized for attitudes prior to his team’s matches in the Colombian league. Precisely in the protocol acts, in which the player jokingly performs obscene acts towards his teammates while they pose in the team photograph. He usually approaches the teammate in front of him, in the usual positions in which the first row always crouch so as not to cover those in the second.