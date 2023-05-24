Video of arrest with batons in Milan, investigation opened – Lombardy

news-txt”>

A person blocked also using pepper spray and a truncheon by four local police officers in Milan: this is what can be seen in a video shot by some Bocconi University students on Thursday morning. The video, which went viral with a touch of controversy over violence, shows the final part of the intervention of the agents against a young woman with a harsh approach to immobilize her.

The Milan prosecutor’s office is investigating the case. The deputy prosecutor Laura Pedio and the prosecutor Marcello Viola were informed of the matter and an investigation file will obviously be opened. And the mayor Giuseppe Sala asked for a report.

According to an initial reconstruction, the blocked person, a Brazilian transsexual with a history, had been reported by the parents of the school in Trotter park, in via Giacosa, because she was partially undressed, completely altered, screaming that she had AIDS. She also yelled it to the officers who intervened and who managed with difficulty to contain her.

The forty-one-year-old without a residence permit and with a series of precedents was made to get into the car to take her to the central arrest and detention office of the local police in via Custodi, in the Navigli area not far from Bocconi university. She, said Daniele Vincini of the Sulpl, started to butt heads and pretended to faint. And when the officers were opening the door, she gave a violent kick and went out, kicking an officer, “who has a 15-day prognosis”, to escape on foot to the place where she was stopped. “The agents – underlined Vincini – were forced to use the spacer and the spray to take her away. And we are by their side, even with our lawyers if necessary”. (HANDLE).