Video of police officers dragging the body of a raped and murdered minor sparks outrage in India

Two agents moved the body of the minor, holding it by the feet and arms, and left the place running.

A video that captured two Indian police officers dragging the lifeless body of a minor, allegedly raped and murdered, has sparked outrage on social media and in political circles in the country.

He body of the young woman, 17 years old, was found in a pond in the Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, India, on Friday morning, a day after he went missing. Her family alleged that she was gang-raped before being killed, The Indian Express reports with reference to the local Police.

Outrage and accusations to the Police

When the agents arrived at the district to recover the body, they found a agitated crowd that, together with the minor’s family, demanded that those guilty of the crime be punished. The mob blocked the way to the pond and began to throw stones at the officers. In response, police used tear gas, according to the Free Press Journal.

In the midst of these circumstances, two agents they moved the corpse of the minor, holding him by the feet and arms, and they left the place running together with another member of the police force, who was guarding them. This moment was caught on video and went viral along with a wave of criticism and outrage on social networks for the disrespectful way in which the agents treated the minor’s body.

In addition, West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari accused in a Tweet to the Police to “suppress the information and dilute the evidence”. «They are dragging the body of the victim of very undignified way“he wrote when sharing the video. Another Indian politician, Amit Malviya, in this context stressed that officers “callously” dragged the corpse “of an underage rape and murder victim” and noted that “such haste is often seen when the purpose is to eliminate or dilute evidence and to cover up the crime«.

For their part, the Police have stated that they arrested a suspect, identified as Javed Akhtar, an acquaintance of the victim. He has also added that at the moment no marks of injuries were found on the minor’s body and that a bottle of poison was also recovered from the place where her body was found. The investigation of the case is still ongoing.