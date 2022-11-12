“The fact that information on such a delicate matter was allowed to leak to the press, as well as the imprudent statements of the general manager of the ULSS, forced me to leave a company that I know I have served with dedication and a spirit of service as I had also been repeatedly attested by the general manager himself, defining me as the “luster and flagship” of his own company until the day of the formal notice ». Fanni Guidolin – a graduate nurse who ended up at the center of the news for the reactions of the Ulss to her videos on Instagram in which she spreads advice on sex – yesterday she explained the reasons for her resignation, which will take place starting from next January 16 .

“I was struck by phrases attributed by journalists to the general manager in some interviews, at the same time that I was told not to release any statement to the press”, “indelible phrases, which have profoundly marked my morality”. In the viewfinder, therefore, statements of the general manager Francesco Benazzi published by some newspapers, where “decorum” was invoked and invited to avoid “mimicking poses of sexual practices”.



For its part, the Ulss in a note released yesterday replies: “Ulss 2 acknowledges the resignation of Dr. Fanni Guidolin, resigned” despite the positive outcome of the affair “. In relation to the affair itself, it is emphasized that the disclosure of the notice of the warning is in no way attributable to the health company. Ulss 2 has always reiterated to Dr. Guidolin, as underlined in the joint press release of recent days, “the possibility of expressing her opinions, in compliance with the duties of continence and the rules of the codes of conduct that govern the public employment relationship “.