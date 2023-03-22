World Water Day is commemorated every March 22, as part of the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) number six of the United Nations 2030 agenda, which establishes access to water and sanitation for the entire population.

This day coincides with the start of the United Nations (UN) Conference on Water 2023.

The president of the National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers (ANDA), Rubén Alemán, informed that every day they work together with international cooperation to guarantee access to drinking water in rural communities, such is the case of the municipalities located in the dry corridor in the eastern part of the country.

«With strategic partners such as Spain, we are advancing at an accelerated pace in terms of supplying rural communities, where for decades it has been seen that there has been no such technical vision and there has been abandonment. Our objective this year is to reach rural communities that are located in the dry corridor, marked by climate variability,” explained Alemán.

The official highlighted the interest of the Spanish cooperation and the autonomous community of the Basque Country in intervening in municipalities such as Jocoro, Morazán, where there is 60% progress in the supply and sanitation project that will benefit more than 5,000 people.

Likewise, municipalities such as Sesori and others in San Miguel and La Unión will benefit, explained the head of the autonomous company on progress in rural communities and in the urban area of ​​the country.

In the same way, he added that another of the projects that have been of benefit to rural communities is the installation of the desalination plant on Madresal Island, in Jiquilisco, Usulután.

This plant benefited more than 600 people, who currently have drinking water service.

“With Spain we are bringing viable alternatives, such as the desalination plant on Madresal Island, located 100 kilometers from San Salvador, where for decades the inhabitants never thought that they would have the possibility of drinking water suitable for human consumption,” said Alemán.

ANDA recently inaugurated a project that benefits more than 3,500 inhabitants with quality water in the Zapote and Platanares communities of Suchitoto, in Cuscatlán. This was possible with the support of the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (Aecid) in El Salvador.

“Undoubtedly, thanks to the support of Spanish cooperation, the coordinated work of government institutions and rural water boards, we will continue to make progress on water and sanitation issues in El Salvador,” he said.

The president of ANDA urged the population to make proper use of water resources and not waste it.

“Our message is to take care of the water resource, not waste it, make good use of it and, of course, report leaks to 915. As we take care of the resource, more people will have access to it,” he said.

