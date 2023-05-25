Video preview: US rating warning against Nvidia AI bubble!

Difficult news for the markets today: Rating agency Fitch cuts the US outlook to negative – while the AI ​​bubble reaches a new extreme with Nvidia’s massive after-hours rally

Difficult news for the markets today: Rating agency Fitch cuts the US outlook to negative – while the AI ​​bubble reaches a new extreme with Nvidia’s massive after-hours rally. Nvidia expects significantly higher sales in the next quarter – but current sales are still down on the same quarter last year. Nevertheless, the stock can gain more market capitalization with +220 billion dollars in after-hours trading than any company before in the history of the stock market after the figures have been presented – the valuation has now become completely absurd. While Nvidia is primarily giving the Nasdaq a boost, Fitch’s rating warning is likely to weigh on the markets. There are still no signs of real progress in the negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, Monday is a public holiday in the USA, so that no breakthrough should be expected in the next few days. Germany now officially in recession, the Dax under pressure.

