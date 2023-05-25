Home » Video preview: US rating warning against Nvidia AI bubble!
News

Video preview: US rating warning against Nvidia AI bubble!

by admin
Video preview: US rating warning against Nvidia AI bubble!

Difficult news for the markets today: Rating agency Fitch cuts the US outlook to negative – while the AI ​​bubble reaches a new extreme with Nvidia’s massive after-hours rally

Difficult news for the markets today: Rating agency Fitch cuts the US outlook to negative – while the AI ​​bubble reaches a new extreme with Nvidia’s massive after-hours rally. Nvidia expects significantly higher sales in the next quarter – but current sales are still down on the same quarter last year. Nevertheless, the stock can gain more market capitalization with +220 billion dollars in after-hours trading than any company before in the history of the stock market after the figures have been presented – the valuation has now become completely absurd. While Nvidia is primarily giving the Nasdaq a boost, Fitch’s rating warning is likely to weigh on the markets. There are still no signs of real progress in the negotiations between Democrats and Republicans, Monday is a public holiday in the USA, so that no breakthrough should be expected in the next few days. Germany now officially in recession, the Dax under pressure.

Notes from video:

1. Credit rating: Fitch warns and puts US on “rating watch negative”

2. Dax slump: What are the reasons and what’s next?

3. The digital euro is likely to become a reality very soon

The video “Rating warning for USA against Nvidia AI bubble!” See here..

Broker-Tipp*

Over Smartbroker, a partner company of wallstreet:online AG, investors can trade securities from zero euros per order: stocks, bonds, 18,000 funds with no front-end load, ETFs, certificates and warrants. There are no custody fees with Smartbroker. The registration process for a Smartbroker account takes only five minutes.

See also  He pretends to be a gas technician, enters the house and steals 17,000 euros in cash and gold jewellery

* We would like to inform and enlighten our readers honestly and contribute to more financial freedom: If you are interested in our Smartbroker act or click on an advertising link, we will be compensated for this.

You may also like

Economy: Heil wants more employment among women and...

Controversial prediction makes Mhoni Seer on what is...

Operations against FARC dissidents were reactivated

World Health Organization General Assembly: Taiwan reporter tells...

Pollen count is now increasing significantly in Carinthia

The paradox of the happy country

Captured dangerous hitman member of criminal group in...

The German economy has slipped into recession

Unemployed employee of Bengaluru software company earns more...

The father of the disappeared children in Guaviare...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy