Video records when a false AMT agent helps rob the owner of a truck – Diario La Hora

The Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT) ruled on the criminal act that was recorded on a video. He also announced that he would take legal action.

Dressed as an official from the Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT), a man on a motorcycle stops a truck and waits until another person gets out of a car. Thus, with a weapon, they intimidate the owner of the heavy vehicle and steal his belongings. Everything was recorded on video and spread on social networks on July 18, 2023.

After the robbery is completed, the subjects return to a red car and the motorized one drives away.

The AMT issued a statement in which it explains that, after a verification, they verified that said motorist does not belong to the institution and he himself uses a false uniform. The entity indicated that they proceeded with the respective complaint so that the competent authority “investigates the fact and finds those responsible.” (AVV)

????#COMMUNICATE | Regarding the video circulating on social networks of the alleged ACT involved in a criminal act, it is reported that it is a usurpation of the institutional image. It has been reported to the competent authorities to determine the materiality of the case. pic.twitter.com/xlO4QqPSfb — AMTQuito (@AMT_Quito) July 18, 2023

