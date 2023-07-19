Home » Video records when a false AMT agent helps rob the owner of a truck – Diario La Hora
Video records when a false AMT agent helps rob the owner of a truck

Video records when a false AMT agent helps rob the owner of a truck

The Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT) ruled on the criminal act that was recorded on a video. He also announced that he would take legal action.

Dressed as an official from the Metropolitan Transit Agency (AMT), a man on a motorcycle stops a truck and waits until another person gets out of a car. Thus, with a weapon, they intimidate the owner of the heavy vehicle and steal his belongings. Everything was recorded on video and spread on social networks on July 18, 2023.

After the robbery is completed, the subjects return to a red car and the motorized one drives away.

The AMT issued a statement in which it explains that, after a verification, they verified that said motorist does not belong to the institution and he himself uses a false uniform. The entity indicated that they proceeded with the respective complaint so that the competent authority “investigates the fact and finds those responsible.” (AVV)

