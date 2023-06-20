Video: San Andrés Airport was flooded

Mintransporte visited San Andrés due to the tourist crisis

The air crisis due to the cancellation of flights Ultra Air y Viva Air It has significantly harmed the island of San Andrés due to the low influx of tourists. Given this, the Minister of Transport, Guillermo Reyes, came to the island to give a voice of encouragement to the inhabitants.

Through an Instagram video, an island citizen showed how empty the beaches and commercial areas of this city are during these days, since they should have a large flow of tourists for this time, as has happened in previous years.

The harsh situation was classified by the islanders as a massacre: “A panorama of sadness is the one that lives in San Andrés this Holy Week. In previous years, not one more soul could fit on the beaches, the stalls are completely empty, the situation that our island is going through is sad. They are killing us, they are destroying the people of San Andres”.

According to reports, during this Holy Week, San Andrés has not managed to exceed 30% hotel occupancy, which could indicate economic losses of up to 700 million pesos.

This situation is due to the fact that only eight flights of the 34 that used to arrive on the island months before the suspension of operations are arriving. This drop would represent a drop of at least 700 daily passengers.

View of the Min. Transport

This Saturday, April 8, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, announced through social networks his arrival on the island of San Andrés and noted that about 36 flights have already arrived, Therefore, the influx of tourists would rise and the financial crisis could be somewhat solved.

The official recorded a video from the Gustavo Rojas Pinilla international airport, in the city of San Andrés, to report the movement of people that is taking place and give a message of hope to the inhabitants of the region.

However, a Twitter user denounced that not 36 flights have arrived on the island but only 16, for which he stated that the minister’s statements are false, a situation that has caused great controversy on social networks.

