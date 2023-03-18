STORY: Chancellor Olaf Scholz and cabinet members are in Japan for government consultations on Saturday. The Chancellor commented on the news of the arrest warrant issued against Russian President Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court as follows in Tokyo on Saturday: “No one is above the law. That is a very important principle of international law. And that is indeed the case that we all know that the International Criminal Court is an important institution that has also received its mandate through international treaties.” The government consultations focused, among other things, on the topic of economic security. The talks with Prime Minister Kishida’s cabinet included the expansion of international cooperation in order to reduce dependency on individual economic powers. But the issue of security was also addressed: “There should also be more security in the Indo-Pacific. We have agreed to intensify our cooperation in this area as well. The Bundeswehr will again conduct a presence mission in the Pacific in the coming year, including a Japanese one Call at port. As a commitment to the freedom of the seas.” And Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz was already looking forward to seeing him again soon at the upcoming G7 summit. “I know how challenging it is to continue with the G7 countries. That’s why I’m very happy to support the Japanese presidency. And I’m already looking forward to my next visit here in Japan in two months for the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May. Arigato.” The G7 summit is scheduled for May 19-21 in Hiroshima.

