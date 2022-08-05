The Belluno Cathedral was crowded with friends, colleagues and relatives for the last farewell to Omar Monestier, director of the newspapers “Il Piccolo” in Trieste, and the Friulian “Messaggero Veneto”, who died suddenly last August 1st at the age of 57 years. “He was a friend and led the editorial offices as a head of the family trying to bring out the best qualities from each of us”, said the colleague and friend and co-director of the Venetian messenger, Paolo Mosanghini, at the end of the function. “It is a great void for everyone”, added Massimo Righi, the manager of the special editorial initiatives of the Gedi group, while the co-editor of the Venetian newspapers Paolo Cagnan said: “One of Omar’s distinctive characteristics was the attention he gave to his collaborators: Li he treated them as protagonists without mistreating them ”. Among those present in the church who came to bring the last farewell to the director Monestier, there were also exponents from the world of institutions and politics including the presidents of the Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia regions, Luca Zaia and Massimiliano Fedriga.

By Edoardo Bianchi

