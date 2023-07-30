Home » Video: The entanglement of Nicolás Maduro to say ‘otorhinolaryngology’
News

Video: The entanglement of Nicolás Maduro to say ‘otorhinolaryngology’

by admin
Video: The entanglement of Nicolás Maduro to say ‘otorhinolaryngology’

Likewise, the Venezuelan president stressed the importance of young people continuing to train in careers related to health, and even more with a public focus for the neighboring country.

“Who is not going to be proud to see this youth forging themselves, growing professionally and loving their country? In the midst of difficulties, you responded to the call I made to you when you graduated: continue studying to be the specialists of the future, and you did so. Today there are more than 4,000 specialists who will attend public health in Venezuela”, highlighted Maduro-

During the event, Nicolás Maduro also highlighted the importance of education for Venezuelan progress. An issue that, like health, is a human right.

See also  The last trout of the Aosta Valley

You may also like

Verstappen: “the way we behave as a team...

Suicide blast in workers convention is very sad:...

Extreme Heat Grips the US: 70 Million under...

Christian José Moreno measured forces with Ernesto Orozco...

THE ACTOR’S SUITCASE 20 – Filippo Timi: “Being...

May 9 was a conspiracy, seat adjustment can...

Hearing to Legalize the Capture of Nicolás Petro...

US banking advocacy group backs cryptocurrency law reintroduced...

Bajoor blast: The culprits will definitely be punished,...

Degradation of the old entrance to Rodadero due...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy