Video: The entanglement of Nicolás Maduro to say ‘otorhinolaryngology’

Likewise, the Venezuelan president stressed the importance of young people continuing to train in careers related to health, and even more with a public focus for the neighboring country.

“Who is not going to be proud to see this youth forging themselves, growing professionally and loving their country? In the midst of difficulties, you responded to the call I made to you when you graduated: continue studying to be the specialists of the future, and you did so. Today there are more than 4,000 specialists who will attend public health in Venezuela”, highlighted Maduro-

During the event, Nicolás Maduro also highlighted the importance of education for Venezuelan progress. An issue that, like health, is a human right.

