Video: The race with which Mariana Pajón won gold in the Central Americans

Mariana Pajontwo-time Olympic BMX champion, won her third title at the Central American and Caribbean Games being the fastest in the three sleeves.

Pajón, 31, thus adds this victory to his record in the regional fairs after the golds won in Mayagüez (2010) and Veracruz (2014).

In the competition on Friday, July 7, held at the San Andrés Equestrian Complex, Pajón finished the three sleeves in 39.376 seconds, 39.337 and 39.204 and accumulated three units.

The silver went to her compatriot Gabriela Bolle, current champion of the competition, who was second in the three sleeves and added six points.

The bronze was awarded to Aruban Shanayah Howell, who finished in third place in all heats and accumulated nine points.

The Guatemalan Andrea Gonzales, the Mexican Marissa Flores and the Salvadoran Alejandra Martínez also participated in the competition.

