The curator of the museum of the city of Hiratsuka (Japan), Daichi Fujii, captured how a meteorite collided with the Moon, using the cameras installed in his house to monitor the Earth’s satellite, according to his Twitter account.

“No satellite passed over the surface of the Moon at the time of observation, and the way it shone suggests that it was most likely a lunar impact flash,” Fujii wrote.

The collision caused a flash that shone for more than a second. The Japanese astronomer noted that the meteorite fell near the Ideler L crater and created a new crater, the diameter of which can exceed 10 meters. According to Fujii, “it is likely that the LRO telephoto camera on NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter could detect the traces of the fall.”

I was able to catch the biggest lunar impact flash in my observation history! This is a picture of the lunar impact flash that appeared at 20:14:30.8 on February 23, 2023, taken from my home in Hiratsuka (replayed at actual speed). It was a huge flash that continued to shine for more than 1 second. Since the moon has no atmosphere, meteors and fireballs cannot be seen, and the moment a crater is formed, it glows. pic.twitter.com/Bi2JhQa9Q0 — Daichi Fujii (@dfuji1) February 24, 2023

The Moon has a very fragile exosphere, so meteorites often fall on it, creating craters. Lunar impacts can only be seen from Earth when they are large enough and occur in the lunar night zone, on the part of the satellite facing our planet.

This is a picture of the lunar impact flash at 20:14:30.8 on February 23, 2023, captured by another telescope (playback at actual speed). At that time, the altitude of the moon was only 7 degrees, and I was glad that I could stick to the limit. At the time of observation, there was no satellite passing over the lunar surface, and from the way it shines, it is highly likely that it is a lunar impact flash. pic.twitter.com/GqG8CkYeRr — Daichi Fujii (@dfuji1) February 24, 2023

It is believed that the data from the video could help scientists learn the frequency of impacts on the lunar surface, allowing them to prepare to send astronauts to the Moon.