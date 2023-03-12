The curator of the museum of the city of Hiratsuka (Japan), Daichi Fujii, captured how a meteorite collided with the Moon, using the cameras installed in his house to monitor the Earth’s satellite, according to his Twitter account.
“No satellite passed over the surface of the Moon at the time of observation, and the way it shone suggests that it was most likely a lunar impact flash,” Fujii wrote.
The collision caused a flash that shone for more than a second. The Japanese astronomer noted that the meteorite fell near the Ideler L crater and created a new crater, the diameter of which can exceed 10 meters. According to Fujii, “it is likely that the LRO telephoto camera on NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter could detect the traces of the fall.”
The Moon has a very fragile exosphere, so meteorites often fall on it, creating craters. Lunar impacts can only be seen from Earth when they are large enough and occur in the lunar night zone, on the part of the satellite facing our planet.
It is believed that the data from the video could help scientists learn the frequency of impacts on the lunar surface, allowing them to prepare to send astronauts to the Moon.